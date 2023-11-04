WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Crews have been battling wildfires throughout Kanawha and Boone Counties on Saturday, according to dispatchers.

Kanawha County Wildfire (Courtesy Dan Ameli)

These photos show the scene in Cross Lanes along Big Tyler Road. Dispatchers said Big Tyler Mountain and Dunbar Fire Departments responded around 2:45 p.m. and no one was injured.

According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, there was also a wildfire burning in the Price Hill and Uneeda areas of Boone County on Saturday.

“As a volunteer department we do not have the available manpower to fight these fires while they are out and away from lives and property. However, if your life or property become endangered by these fires, please contact 911 and evacuate the immediate area for your safety,” Madison Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

Dispatchers said that was one of three wildfires in Boone County that have taken place since Friday. There was also another in the Jeffrey and Hurricane Branch areas.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry responded to all of them, and no buildings or residents have been injured, according to dispatchers.

Fall fire season continues throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. A list of burning regulations and restricted times can be found here.