Update: Body of missing swimmer recovered from Beech Fork Lake

UPDATE: 8/26/2021 at 9:50 p.m. – Dispatchers say the body of a swimmer who went underwater at Beech Fork Lake has been discovered.

The man went swimming around 6:30 p.m. but did not resurface.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are responding to the scene.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- Search teams are combing an area of Beech Fork Lake in Wayne County looking for an apparent drowning victim.

Emergency responders were called to the swimming area of the lake around 6:30 Thursday evening for a report of a male swimmer who went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Searchers on boats are using night vision equipment as they look for the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with wowktv.com for updates.