Crews working to clean up massive rock slide in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Crews are working to clean up a massive rock and mudslide in West Williamson.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night on old Route 52 in Fairview.

A car was struck by a rock, but no serious injuries were reported.

Power lines are down causing power, internet, and utility outages in the area.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said the old Route 52 will be closed through Thursday, but are unsure when the road will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use extra precautions while driving through the area.

