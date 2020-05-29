Crews working to clean up slide in Elkview

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Crews are working to clean up a large slide in Elkview.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is working to clean up Blue Creek Road, off U.S. Route 119.

Our DOH workers have been on this site since last night and are doing everything they can. There are 3 rather large sites of instability and they appear to be converging together. The game plan is to continue removing the slide material as safely as possible, and once we make some progress, attempt to put some barriers up and get one lane open. It would be helpful, though, if the rain would subside. Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Wriston, P.E

The department is working with the Kanawha County OEM and other partners to work on a detour should emergency vehicles be notified to allow residents of Blue Creek to travel freely.

