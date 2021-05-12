UPDATE: 1 dead in early morning Charleston stabbing

UPDATE: One person has died from the stabbing inside a home on the 100 block of Sunset Drive this morning. Another person has been transported to the hospital.

Police have arrested the suspect and say there is no threat to the community.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a stabbing that was reported on Sunset Drive in Charleston.

The call came in at about 4:45 a.m. Few details are available at this time, but we will bring you the very latest at it becomes available.