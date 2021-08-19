15 people arrested in Logan County for drug crimes

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia State Police, 15 people were arrested in Logan County on Wednesday.

Trooper First Class T. J. Hannon, members of the WVSP Logan Detachment, BCI Logan, the Special Response Team and the Active Criminal Enforcement Team executed multiple arrest and search warrants in the area, and those warrants resulted in the arrests of 15 individuals.

Charges included delivery of controlled substances (specifically heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine). Eight of the 15 people were also charged with conspiracy to deliver controlled substances.

Among the items seized in the operation were 10 grams of crack cocaine, two ounces of marijuana, a “substantial” amount of Xanax, and six firearms (including two assault rifles).

No names have yet been released.