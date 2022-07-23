CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell County dispatchers, there was a police pursuit in Milton around 6:13 p.m.

The pursuit lasted for 19 minutes, ending at 6:32 p.m, dispatchers say.

There is no information at this time about arrests or suspect identity. Dispatchers also did not know what speed the driver was traveling.

Responding units included the Milton Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment, and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

