All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

1969 heist solved after man’s ‘unassuming’ life in hiding

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Federal marshals in Ohio say a 1969 bank robbery has been closed following the death earlier this year of the man they say was responsible.

Authorities say 20-year-old Theodore Conrad was a bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out with a paper bag containing $215,000. That’s the equivalent of more than $1.7 million in 2021 dollars.

The U.S. marshals service said Friday that authorities had confirmed that Conrad had been living “an unassuming life” since 1970 under a different name until his death of lung cancer in May.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS