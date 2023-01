MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested for domestic violence on Monday.

Deputies say they responded to an incident on Zion Road in Rutland, Ohio, and talked to those involved.

A man and woman were both arrested for domestic violence, MCSO says.

Deputies say that the man, Lucas Fackler, was taken to Middleport Jail, and the woman, Virginia Hunter was taken to Noble County Jail.

(Photo from MCSO)

13 News reached out for more information from the MCSO.