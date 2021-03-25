2 face child neglect charges after child receives burns

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Beckwith couple faces child neglect charges after medical professionals notified deputies of a toddler that had received burns to the back.

The child’s mother Jenna Wilson, and her boyfriend, Lawrence Skidmore was charged with Child Neglect Resulting in Serious Injury after deputies say they received conflicting stories as to what caused the burns on the child.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.