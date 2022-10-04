CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, numerous alleged felonies were committed, causing over $13,000 in fraudulent charges from a Cabell County church.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the men for questioning.

  • The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)
  • The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)
  • The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)
  • The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)
  • The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at (304) 634-4672 or by sending a Facebook message. All tips will remain anonymous.