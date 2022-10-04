CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, numerous alleged felonies were committed, causing over $13,000 in fraudulent charges from a Cabell County church.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the men for questioning.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at (304) 634-4672 or by sending a Facebook message. All tips will remain anonymous.