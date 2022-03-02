GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — According to Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, two Ohio men allegedly robbed the garage of an elderly man who lives in a nursing home. One suspect was charged just last year for burglarizing the same residence.

On Tuesday, Deputy Larry Pancake received a burglary report and found Mark Salisbury, of New Boston, Ohio, and Anthony Stapleton, of Pedro, Ohio, allegedly in an elderly man’s garage.

Upon Deputy Pancake’s arrival, both subjects allegedly ran into the woods and later fled in a red pickup truck toward US 23.

Deputy Pancake located the suspect vehicle according to witness reports and attempted a traffic stop.

Stapleton was arrested at the vehicle, but Salisbury allegedly jumped out and ran toward the river. Deputy Pancake and the Greenup Police Department found and arrested Salisbury at the river bank near the Greenup Fairgrounds.

Salisbury and Stapleton allegedly possessed a saw, flashlight and blades. Two catalytic converters were allegedly removed from two vehicles in the garage.

The subjects were charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor: 2nd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and 1st degree criminal mischief.

According to Sheriff Matt Smith, Salisbury was charged last year for robbing the same residence.

Salisbury and Stapleton were taken to Greenup County Detention Center (GCDC).

One subject was initially refused for a large knot in his arm where he allegedly said he shoots heroin daily. The subject was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center where he was released and taken to GCDC.