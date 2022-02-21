MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three white males that allegedly stole seven catalytic converters from Asplundh Trucks on U.S. Route 119. The incident happened on Sunday morning between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, tne suspect has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says “Smitty.” All three suspects left in a silver Kia Optima toward Logan.

Anyone who sees the suspects or has further information should call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 235-0300.