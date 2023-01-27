COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus, Ohio, man made a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old.

Police said that Simeon Turner, 31, forced himself on the victim in a car along the 1000 block of west Broad Street on Sept. 4, 2022. DNA retrieved from the victim through a sexual assault kit matched Turner to the incident.

In addition, the victim was able to pick Turner’s picture out of a lineup.

Turner received a $500,000 bond in court on Friday after being arrested on Monday.

The judge noted Turner is not allowed to be in contact with any minors.

Franklin County Children Services investigated more than 1,300 claims of sex crimes perpetrated against children ranging from infancy to 18 years old in 2022. In Columbus, police received more than 400 reports of rape or sexual assault against kids ages 15 or younger — not including the dozens more alleging molestation and other lower-level sex offenses.