$5M bond set for man charged with killing wife, setting body on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond has been set at $5 million for a Madison Township man charged with killing his wife and setting her body on fire.

Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 41, appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Saturday morning.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail charged with murder, aggravated arson, and tampering with evidence.

Police believe Diallo strangled his wife, 32-year old Fatoumata Diallo, in the basement of their home, then set fire to her body.

Firefighters responded Thursday to the scene on the 3500 block of Noe Bixby Rd. on the report of a house fire.

Two young children were able to escape the home unharmed.

Diallo’s is scheduled to appear back in court next week.