65-year-old man kills 86-year-old roommate in care center

RICHMOND, V.A. (CNN) – A 65-year-old Virginia man is accused of stabbing and killing his 86-year-old roommate at a nursing-rehab center.

“We saw it in the newspaper and we knew the guy,” says Doug Sullivan, who recognized the suspect accused of a serious crime. “I talked to him at times, he seemed to be alright, it caught us off guard, that we saw this happened and what he did.”

Richmond police say on Wednesday they arrested 65-year-old Linwood Main at Manorcare Health Services on Bellevue Avenue.

“I talked to him in the past when my wife was a patient over there in rehab,” says Sullivan.

Officers believe Main killed 86-year-old Robert Willoughby – his roommate, according to sources at the nursing and rehab center on the city’s north side.

Those sources say Main had been arguing with his roommate about smoking in the room – and used a knife in the crime.

Court records show Main once spent time as a patient at Central State Hospital; a hospital that houses patients living with mental illness.

A Manorcare spokesperson says, “we are shocked and saddened by this tragedy.”