How to protect yourself against a cyber-attack

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cyber scams are not new. Nowadays, hackers are starting to find new and better ways to trick unsuspecting people.

Since the creation of online messaging, cyber-attacks have always been a threat and one of the first of many scam emails is now easily recognizable, “the Nigerian prince” scam. Recently these “scammers” have targeted larger entities in the tri-state causing widespread issues.

One of the more well-known scams affecting people today is “phishing”, where an email is sent on behalf of a familiar person requesting money transfers or other services. The State of West Virginia’s Office of Technology CISO Danielle Cox explains how these scammers are doing this.

They’re doing research and they are sending it to an employee as a boss and asking for gift cards and the employee wants to do what their boss wants. Danielle Cox, State of West Virginia’s Office of Technology CISO

Phishing can also be used to lure someone to click on a link that could give them access to their personal information.

Recently the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio was a victim of one of these attacks. The effect was so damaging, it affected the staff’s workflow and they had to step away from using computers altogether.

So, what can be done to prevent these attacks? Cox is offering these tips to prevent a cyber attack from occurring:

Using double verification software – where you can double-check if an email or link is legitimate

Have an antivirus software installed on all your devices

If an action has already been taken that could affect your workplace, Cox recommends “notifying your I.T. department to stop a major incident rather than hide the fact.”

For more helpful resources, click here.

