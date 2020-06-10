A Charleston man to serve federal time for drug and gun crimes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man will serve time after federal officials found methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

Lawrence Moles II, 36, was sentenced to 130 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

“Drugs and guns … what a dangerous combination and a dangerous situation for the people of West Virginia,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “Charleston is safer having this man in prison.”

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Stuart says while serving a search warrant, detectives with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team found a Glock, model 21, .45 caliber pistol, as well as 102 grams of methamphetamine, a Springfield, model XD-45, .45 caliber pistol and a Bryco, model Jennings Nine, 9mm caliber pistol at Moles residence. A safe also contained digital scales and alleged drug packaging.

Moles said the methamphetamine was possessed to be distributed. Moles had previously been convicted in 2017, in the Circuit Court of Kanawha County for receiving a stolen vehicle.

