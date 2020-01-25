Alabama teen charged with killing three of his family members

BIRMINGHAM, AL (CNN) – An Alabama teen accused of killing his mother and two twin brothers had his first appearance in court Friday.

16-year-old Landon Durham is accused of capital murder in the stabbing deaths of his 36-year-old mother and 13-year-old twin brothers.

Durham’s extended family spoke at the prayer vigil held at Munford Baptist Church: “All we need right now is everybody to pray, pray that we can find the strength. Pray that my niece and my nephew are in a better place, and pray for Landon, as he finds his way.”

After allegedly killing his mother and two brothers by stabbing them with a knife at a house in Munford, authorities say the teen then went to school after the morning slayings, which were not discovered until Tuesday evening, January 21.

Authorities have yet to release a motive for the murders.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 28th, where the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to force Durham to stand trial.