Alleged Shooter charged with murder for Cassie Johnson’s death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The man accused of shooting and killing Charleston police patrolman Cassie Johnson had his first court hearing this afternoon… but it wasn’t your typical court appearance.

38-year-old Joshua Phillips of Charleston was formally charged with murder this afternoon from his hospital bed for allegedly shooting Charleston Police Patrolman, Cassie Johnson.

“You’ve been charged with a felony offense of first-degree murder. If found guilty, the possible penalties are up to life in prison. Do you understand that,” said Judge Brent Hall

“Yeah,” said Joshua Phillips.

This comes 11 days after Phillips allegedly shot Johnson as she investigated a parking complaint. Phillips appeared virtually from the hospital as he continues to recover from gunshot wounds he received in the incident.

“At trial, you have the right to plead guilty, not guilty, or no contest. Do you understand that,” said Judge Hall.

“Yes sir,” said Phillips.

The judge ordered Phillips to be held without bond once he is released from the hospital. He accepted a court-appointed attorney and has the option to choose a jury or bench trial.

Phillips’ preliminary hearing date is set for December, 21 2020, at 1:45 p.m.