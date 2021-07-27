Argument over shoes allegedly led to Charleston West Side shooting murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man detained in a Charleston shooting investigation has been charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

According to court documents, Charleston police responded to a shooting on Monday around 12:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Stockton Street in Charleston. Police found a male victim, Jay Jerome Henry Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds to his right elbow, right shoulder, right flank and the right side of his head.

Henry reportedly said “Chris shot me” to officers on the scene.

Another victim, Amanda Burdette, was found laying on a makeshift bed at the residence. She had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Burdette and Henry were transported to CAMC General ER by the Charleston Fire Department EMS.

Ms. Burdette suffered a gunshot wound to her left bicep, which exited her arm and entered her body, striking her lungs and killing her. She was pronounced dead at CAMC around 1:00 p.m.

Mr. Henry is currently in critical condition.

Police identified Christopher Neil Smith as the shooting suspect based on statements from Mr. Henry. Henry said that Smith “rolled up on them” and accused them of stealing his wife’s Jordan shoes. After Henry said that he didn’t know what happened to the shoes, the defendant allegedly pulled out a black pistol and started shooting him and Ms. Burdette.

Mr. Henry also said that he often buys illegal narcotics from Smith and is familiar with him. He identified a photo of Mr. Smith as the person who shot him.