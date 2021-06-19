Arrest made following Meigs Motel fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An arrest has been made in connection to the fire that happened at the Meigs Motel on Laurel Woods Road.

Officers arrived at the location after the Pomeroy Fire Department was dispatched for a motel room fire.

When the officers arrived, the fire department informed them that the suspect – Chad Miller-Wiemuth, 29 – had fled the scene on foot.

Deputies received video surveillance of the suspect and began searching the woods surrounding the motel. They were initially unable to locate the suspect until a passerby informed them that a male wearing black shorts and no shirt had just come out of the woods near Mark Porter’s – matching the exact description of the suspects clothing in the surveillance video footage.

Deputies proceeded down Laurel Woods Road where they found Miller-Wiemuth.

Miller-Wiemuth admitted to intentionally setting the fire and was arrested for aggravated arson. He has since been taken to the Middleport Jail.

This case is still under investigation.