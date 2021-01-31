Arrest made in drug investigation traffic stop in Boone County

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Boone County Deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Boone County.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Walter Toombs Montgomery, also known as “Detroit,” 53, from Washington D.C., was arrested after investigating the activities of the occupants inside the vehicle during a routine traffic stop in the Fosterville area on Route 3 on Kirbyton Road on Friday, Jan. 29.

Officers say Montgomery was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

Officials say Montgomery, along with all parties involved, is considered innocent till proven guilty in a court of law.