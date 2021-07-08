Arrest made in Huntington shooting case from June

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Huntington Police Department, the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, Drug Unit/Task Force/ATF and HPD SWAT Team executed a search warrant and made an arrest in the case of a shooting on June 29.

32-year-old Brendon Tyree Garner, of Huntington, was arrested in the 100 block of Norway Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on July 7. He was charged with malicious assault and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

These charges are from his involvement in the shooting of Daniel Coubert on the evening of June 29 at the intersection of 17th Street and Charleston Avenue.