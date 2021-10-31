Arrest made in Mason County homicide case

MASON CO., WV (WOWK) – An arrest has been made following a murder investigation in Mason County.

47-year-old Anthony Ray Yester, of Letart, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Officials were called to Gill Road last Thursday, where they found the body of the victim, 41-year-old, Paul Wesley Matheny in a secluded area not far from the road.

The Mason County detachment of the WV State Police, the WV State Police Crime Scene Unit and the WV State Police SRT investigated this matter.