Arrests made in Kentucky counterfeit money case

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—According to the Louisa Police Department, four people have been arrested in connection to a counterfeit cash case from earlier this week.

Dustin Henry, Brian Wolford, Amy Gnatt, and Kenneth Fitch, all from Lawrence County, have been charged with Criminal possession of forged instruments in the first degree, a Class C felony.

On Monday, 13 News reported on a case of several businesses complaining about counterfeit money all around the city of Louisa. Many of the bills actually said “COPY MONEY” on them, but businesses could still have mistaken the fake $20 bills for real cash.

Courtesy: Louisa Police Department