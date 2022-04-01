ATHENS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding suspects on their “2022 April’s Most Wanted” list.

The Sheriff’s Office asks people to call (740) 593-6633 if they have any information on these individuals:

Alicia A. Barnes — Possession of Heroin; Theft; Forgery

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Erica M. Causey — Burglary; Receiving Stolen Property

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Zachariah S. Dye — Identification Fraud; Possession of Heroin; Receiving Stolen Property

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Edwards — Breaking and Entering; Vandalism; Possessing Criminal Tools; Theft

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Stephen D. Giffin — Escape; Vandalism

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Jack W. Kalser — Possession of Heroin; Theft and Identification Fraud from a Person of a Protected Class.

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Michael E. King — Escape; Theft of a Motor Vehicle

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Melissa Levandofsky — Possession of Criminal Tools

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Payne — Possession of Heroin; Theft; Forgery

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Tristan L. Sherritt — Breaking and Entering; Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Vandalism

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Amber Stover — Reckless Operation; Aggravated Possession of Drugs

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Steven M. Roeder — Assault, Escape; Receiving Stolen Property; Vandalism

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone reporting information on these suspects to law enforcement may remain anonymous, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.