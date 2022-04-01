ATHENS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding suspects on their “2022 April’s Most Wanted” list.
The Sheriff’s Office asks people to call (740) 593-6633 if they have any information on these individuals:
- Alicia A. Barnes — Possession of Heroin; Theft; Forgery
- Erica M. Causey — Burglary; Receiving Stolen Property
- Zachariah S. Dye — Identification Fraud; Possession of Heroin; Receiving Stolen Property
- Michael Edwards — Breaking and Entering; Vandalism; Possessing Criminal Tools; Theft
- Stephen D. Giffin — Escape; Vandalism
- Jack W. Kalser — Possession of Heroin; Theft and Identification Fraud from a Person of a Protected Class.
- Michael E. King — Escape; Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Melissa Levandofsky — Possession of Criminal Tools
- Brandon Payne — Possession of Heroin; Theft; Forgery
- Tristan L. Sherritt — Breaking and Entering; Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Vandalism
- Amber Stover — Reckless Operation; Aggravated Possession of Drugs
- Steven M. Roeder — Assault, Escape; Receiving Stolen Property; Vandalism
Anyone reporting information on these suspects to law enforcement may remain anonymous, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.