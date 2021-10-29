Athens County man faces child porn charges

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip on Monday, October 25 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NECMEC) saying that a man in Athens County had been distributing child pornography online via social media.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the ICAC, launched an investigation and found that the pornographic content appeared to have been created by the user who shared it online.

The content was confirmed to be child pornography after a review by detectives. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in The Plains, and several items were seized.

Jonny L. Pryor, 26, was taken into custody, and, during an interview, he confessed to having created the images with a 9-year-old girl.

Pryor is being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on three counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor.

This case is still under investigation, but more charges are expected.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and Athens County Children’s Services also assisted in this investigation.