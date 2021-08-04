Barboursville PD searching for tattooed man who broke into several vehicles

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, the Barboursville Police Department released several photographs of a suspect accused of breaking into several vehicles in the area.

In a Facebook post, Barboursville PD said that they’re looking for a large white male and focused on the suspect’s tattooed arm, saying that “it could be prison ink.”

The man allegedly stole several items, including some credit cards, and went on a “shopping spree.”

He is said to have been driving a Ford Focus with a tinted plate cover.

Those who recognize this man or his tattoos are asked to call 304-736-5203 ext 410.