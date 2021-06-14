Bond denied for woman charged in murder of Cheyenne Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, bond was denied on Monday for 29-year-old Virginia Marie Smith. Smith was charged along with 41-year-old Michael Smith (no relation) for the murder of Cheyenne Johnson.

In May of 2021, Michael smith was charged with murder after he allegedly admitted to murdering Johnson and putting her body down a well on his property. Juvenile witnesses interviewed during the investigation reportedly told law enforcement that they saw Virginia Smith shoot Johnson.

