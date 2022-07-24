BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led deputies through Boone County and into Kanawha County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle committing multiple violations. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled through Boone County and into Kanawha County.

Deputies eventually caught up with the alleged driver, Jerry Mitchell, 41, of Comfort, and arrested him. Mitchell was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, and receiving or transferring stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pressed.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that this situation is “merely an arrest and all parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”