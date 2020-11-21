Burglars arrested after being caught in the act in Vinton County

Randy T. Barney, 58, and Kara Ross, 37, caught in the act of burglary. Photo Courtesy: Vinton County Sheriff’s Office

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were caught in the act of burglarizing a home last night in Vinton County, Ohio.

Officials from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call about a burglary in progress around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. at a home near State Route 324.

Deputies with the VCSO say they met with the homeowner, who had blocked the driveway with a vehicle. Soon after, someone came out of the garage.

Deputies approach the residents and saw a man and woman, later identified as Randy T. Barney, 58, of Wilkesville, and Kara D. Ross, 37 of McArthur running from the back of the house. After a short chase, both were apprehended.

Deputies say they found a firearm in one of Barney’s boots during a search, which was traced back to an earlier burglary in the same area. More firearms from the same burglary were found in the vehicle.

Barney and Ross were taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Barney had three outstanding warrants out of Vinton County and was arrested with additional charges of Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Criminal Tools, Possession of a firearm under disability, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Ross was charged with Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Receiving Stolen Property.

A bond hearing is scheduled in Vinton County Court for Tuesday.