CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the owner of the red pickup truck pictured below. The vehicle is suspected of involvement in several catalytic converter thefts in the Barboursville area.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of this vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information can send a Facebook message to the Sheriff’s Office or call Detective Hatfield at (304) 634-4672. Tips will remain anonymous.