Carjacker arrested after holding woman at gunpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police say an 18-year-old is behind bars after holding a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car Saturday evening.

It happened around 9:00 P.M. on Springdale Drive. According to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, 18-year-old Myzaya Pierre Chapman held a woman at gunpoint while she was getting out of her car and was attempting to walk into her home.

Chapman was wearing a mask and put a gun to the victim’s head. Chapman held the gun to the victim’s head while she showed him how to start her vehicle. The suspect then fled in the victim’s 2010 Volkswagen Beetle.

Chapman fled in the vehicle and was stopped by Charleston Police Officers after he attempted to then flee on foot. Chapman is charged with 1st degree Robbery and Fleeing on Foot. He was transported to South Central Regional Jail.