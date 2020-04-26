Carjacker arrested after holding woman at gunpoint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police say an 18-year-old is behind bars after holding a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car Saturday evening.

It happened around 9:00 P.M. on Springdale Drive. According to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, 18-year-old Myzaya Pierre Chapman held a woman at gunpoint while she was getting out of her car and was attempting to walk into her home.

Chapman was wearing a mask and put a gun to the victim’s head. Chapman held the gun to the victim’s head while she showed him how to start her vehicle. The suspect then fled in the victim’s 2010 Volkswagen Beetle.

Chapman fled in the vehicle and was stopped by Charleston Police Officers after he attempted to then flee on foot. Chapman is charged with 1st degree Robbery and Fleeing on Foot. He was transported to South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories