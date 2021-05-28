Charleston doctor could get 20 years in prison for Suboxone distribution operation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— A West Virginia doctor was convicted of prescribing a buprenorphine product in violation of the Controlled Substances Act by a federal jury on Thursday.

Court documents and evidence show that 78-year-old Sriramloo Kesari, M.D., of Charleston “distributed the drug Suboxone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.” Kesari was at times physically located in California and operated a cash-only operation with which he would sign prescriptions that his employee would distribute for cash payments.

Suboxone is approved as a drug for treating opioid addiction, but authorities say that Kesari provided no meaningful addition treatment to an undercover DEA agent and instead, prescribed Suboxone to the agent who was “demonstrating clear signs that the Suboxone was being diverted or sold on the street.”

Kesari will be sentenced on August 25, and he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The DEA investigated the case.

Assistant Chief Kilby Macfadden and Trial Attorneys Dermot Lynch, Andrew Barras and Maryam Adeyola of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.