Charleston man arrested after shooting at newspaper delivery person

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested for wanton endangerment after allegedly firing a pistol at a man delivering newspapers.

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday July 22, 2020, Metro 911 received a call from a 47 year old man. The man said he was delivering newspapers at the intersection of Smith Road and Woodfield Lane near Charleston, WV, when a man in a green Jeep Wrangler allegedly drove alongside him and fired a pistol at the front of his car.

The man with the gun allegedly yelled, “stop selling drugs to my son!,” according to the report.

He then allegedly walked around to the driver’s side of the victim’s car and pointed the firearm at his face while still yelling about selling drugs to his son.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found three 9mm shell casings. The suspect was identified as John Joseph Johnson, 46, of Charleston, according to deputies. They found the suspect at his home nearby where he was detained and arrested for wanton endangerment.

Deputies also found a firearm they believe was used in the alleged incident at the suspect’s home and secured it as evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

