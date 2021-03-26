Charleston man arrested for setting two Dunbar wildfires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Special Operation Unit Investigator, John Bird, arrested 22-year-old Jerry Allen Burgess, of Charleston, for two wildfires on Dutch Hollow Road in Dunbar on March 21.

These fires occurred around 3:45 p.m. and burned seven acres of forested land. No injuries were reported.

Burgess is currently charged with two counts of felony setting fires to lands of another, and he’s being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about arson fires is encouraged to contact the Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit by calling the arson hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE or by reporting online.