CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man admitted he sold cocaine several times at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and his home.

Jason Edward D’Arco, 40, pleaded guilty today to four counts of distribution of cocaine.

D’Arco said in court he sold a total of about three-quarters of a pound of cocaine to an undercover informant.

The drug sales happened four times in January and February 2020 at the two aforementioned locations.

The FBI and Charleston Police Department oversaw the investigation with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

D’Arco faces up to 80 years in prison at his sentencing on May 25, 2022.