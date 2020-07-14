Charleston man wanted after afternoon shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is looking for the suspect of a shooting that took place this afternoon at Renaissance Circle.
Police have issued an warrant for malicious wounding for Denzil Weatherspoon, 27, of Charleston.
According to a statement sent to 13 News, CPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle at approximately 4 p.m., Monday, July 13. Once there, officers found Darryl
Terry, 28, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound to the arm.
According to police, Weatherspoon shot Terry after an argument over a pair of jeans, striking him once. Medical officials transported Terry to a local hospital where he is stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Criminal
Investigation Division of the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480.
