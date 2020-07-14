Live Now
WATCH LIVE: The Phillies take on the Cardinals in #WinfieldYouthBaseball

Charleston man wanted after afternoon shooting

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is looking for the suspect of a shooting that took place this afternoon at Renaissance Circle.

Police have issued an warrant for malicious wounding for Denzil Weatherspoon, 27, of Charleston.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, CPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle at approximately 4 p.m., Monday, July 13. Once there, officers found Darryl
Terry, 28, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to police, Weatherspoon shot Terry after an argument over a pair of jeans, striking him once. Medical officials transported Terry to a local hospital where he is stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Criminal
Investigation Division of the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS