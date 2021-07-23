Charleston police arrest 49 in warrant sweep

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department conducted an extensive warrant sweep throughout the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, which resulted in a total of 49 arrests.

CPD says that this sweep was partially targeted to areas of concern voiced by Charleston residents.

One arrest of note was that of 35-year-old Reshaun Lamonte Wilborne, of Charleston, who was wanted for unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl. Police arrested Wilborne in the 6300 block of MacCorkle Avenue, and he was found to be in possession of narcotics and a firearm at the time of his arrest. Since Mr. Wilborne is a prohibited person, he cannot be in possession of any firearms.

This case was turned over to the ATF and the ATF Task Force, and Wilborne is facing federal charges.