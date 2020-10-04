One arrested in Charleston stabbing

UPDATE: 10/4/20 @ 7:39: Charleston Police have arrested one woman in connection to a stabbing incident that happened Sunday night.

According to police, the suspect, Nicole Dowd, 51, of Charleston got into a verbal argument outside of an apartment in the 2000th block of Hutchinson Street. The suspect then pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, 22-year-old Ariel Anderson.

Anderson was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the arm.

Dowd has been charged with Malicious Wounding and taken to South Central Regional Jail.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating after a reported stabbing Sunday evening.

It happened just after 6 on Hutchinson Street in Charleston. According to police, it started as a fight between two women. One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Charleston Police are still investigating. They say one person has been arrested, but they have not released their information at this time.