Charleston woman sentenced for intent to distribute

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston woman will serve federal time for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Courtney Ferrell, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison. She also will serve four years of supervised release.

Stuart says Ferrell previously admitted she had of over 134 grams of methamphetamine when officers searched her room at the Motel 6 in Cross Lanes on November 15, 2018.

A search of her home on October 12, 2018, revealed an additional 500 grams of methamphetamine, he says, Ferrell accepted responsibility for 680.33 grams of methamphetamine.

