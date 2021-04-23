Clendenin man charged in shooting death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a criminal complaint filed in the Magistrate Court of Kanawha County, West Virginia, a Clendenin man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an altercation and subsequent death on Thursday evening.

The complaint states that at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Charleston police responded to the 1328 Stuart Street in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim, Charles Thaxton, in an alley just north of the residence. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead after he was transported to CAMC General Hospital.

An investigation turned up five witnesses who were all inside that Stuart Street address. According to one of the witnesses, she saw Mr. Thaxton retrieve an unknown quantity of methamphetamine from a large white truck parked near the residence. The truck was said to belong to Beau Hodge.

The same witness overheard a verbal confrontation between Mr. Thaxton and Mr. Hodge. She said that Mr. Hodge was asking about the drugs. accusing Mr. Thaxton of stealing them. She then heard a single gunshot, which prompted her to run outside.

She witnessed Mr. Hodge leave the area in his truck while Mr. Thaxton was lying on the ground. The witness was also able to identify Mr. Hodge by using a photograph, and police were able to verify her account of the altercation by reviewing surveillance video from the area.