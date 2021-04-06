Columbus woman arrested in WV for drug possession, driving a stolen vehicle

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Columbus woman was arrested Tuesday after police officers observed her driving a stolen vehicle in the WV Route 75 area in Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Selena Sesco is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

Deputies with Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit say Sesco attempted to conceal methamphetamine after being approached.

Thompson stated that the vehicle was a Cadillac Escalade and valued at $9,000.00.