Convicted baby killer nurse pleads in second death

SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (KSAT) – A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children pleaded guilty to the 1981 death of an 11-month-old, receiving a life sentence that a prosecutor said will likely ensure she dies in prison.

Genene Jones, 69, was sent to prison in 1984 after being convicted for the death of one child and for giving an overdose to another.

She had been set to be released from prison in 2018 under a mandatory release law that was in place when she was convicted. But prosecutors in 2017, citing new evidence, filed five separate murder charges related to the deaths of children in the early 1980s.

Jones had been set to go to trial in February. She was sentenced Thursday in the death of Joshua Sawyer, who investigators say died of a fatal overdose of an anti-seizure drug. The other four cases were dismissed, prosecutors said.

Jones must serve 20 years in prison before she gets the chance of parole. Because Jones will get credit of about two years for the time served in Bexar County Jail awaiting trial she’ll be eligible for parole in 18 years — when she’s about 87.

Children died of unexplained seizures and other complications when Jones worked at a San Antonio hospital and clinic in Kerrville, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) to the northwest of San Antonio.