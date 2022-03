CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Charleston Police Department is investigating the alleged theft of several thousand dollars in power tools from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, & Lighting Gallery on Feb. 24.

CID obtained surveillance footage of the alleged suspect and their vehicle.

Surveillance footage of the alleged suspect in a tool theft on Feb. 24. (Photo courtesy of CPD’s CID)

Surveillance footage of the alleged suspect vehicle involved in a tool theft on Feb. 24. (Photo courtesy of CPD’s CID)

Anyone with information about the suspected individual or vehicle should call CID at 304-348-6480. CID can also be messaged on Facebook.

All tips may remain anonymous.