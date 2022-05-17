LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), a man was charged for his suspected involvement in a large online scam.

For several months, LCSO received many reports that Brandon Steve Vance allegedly scammed multiple people across different states. The scam allegedly resulted in an estimated loss of $20,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said Vance faces eight counts of each charge — Fraudulent Schemes, Wire Fraud/Possession and/or Transfer of Money and Fraud with Access Device.

Sheriff’s Office disclaimer: “As always in the case of criminal matters, the charges against Mr. Vance are merely accusations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”