PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly beating a deputy with brass knuckles.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer tells 13 News that on the morning of Feb. 10, Deputy Sheriff Travis McKenzie of the Pike County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office was beaten in the head outside of his home by a person with brass knuckles.

According to a statement from Travis McKenzie, he was taking his dog out at around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 10 when a black male wearing a red hoodie approached him. He said that the suspect threatened to hit his dog, and he told him that his dog was harmless.

The suspect then allegedly laid on McKenzie’s cruiser and said “oh, you’re a cop.” McKenzie said the suspect then began recording on Snapchat and threatened to stab him.

An altercation broke out during which the suspect allegedly produced brass knuckles and began hitting McKenzie, striking him in the head. McKenzie’s girlfriend called the police at around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect, Devin Santana Rashaad McLaurin was arrested by Portsmouth PD.