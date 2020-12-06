Detroit man arrested in WV on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Detroit man was arrested this afternoon on drug charges by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit (WCSDDEU).

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the WCSDDEU conducted surveillance in the Westmoreland area when they saw two men on the sidewalk make a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

A loaded handgun was found on Bruce ‘Lucky’ Walker, of Detroit. Crack cocaine was also seized during the investigation.

At this time, there is no word on any additional arrests pending further investigation by the Department.

