HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Nicholas Wilds, 38, of Huntington, will spend 26 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for attempted production of child pornography. He must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and statements, Wilds engaged in distributing child porn using online chat rooms.

Wilds also allegedly discussed sexually abusing young children with someone else on the online messaging application, “Kik.” Wilds encouraged the other user to take inappropriate pictures of a child in the user’s care, with graphic details in his requests, according to court documents and statements.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant and allegedly found several hundred child porn images on Wilds’s personal cellphone.

The FBI assisted in this investigation. The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing problem of child sexual exploitation and abuse.